Assam: Police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 7 lakh in Nagaon district

Tezpur: In a major breakthrough, Sonitpur Police conducted a nightlong special drive where they apprehended three notorious individuals accused of theft, and recovered stolen goods from various places in Nagaon district. According to police officials, Tezpur Police received information on Wednesday night about a theft at Vijay Trading Company warehouse in the Gotlong area located on NH 27 under Tezpur Sadar Police Station.

Miscreants had stolen nearly all the stored grocery items, valued at approximately 7 lakh rupees. Officials further said that upon receiving the information and under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha and led by OC Tezpur Police Station, Inspector Bhaskar Jyoti Bezbaruah along with IC Mahabhairab OP SI Rahul Gogoi, ASI Nasir Hussain, and their team, visited the crime scene and initiated an investigation. Acting promptly, Sonitpur Police proceeded to Raha and other locations in Nagaon district, where they recovered the stolen articles, including rice, ghee, and salt from various places under Nagaon Police Station.

Talking to The Sentinel Additional SP (Headquarters) Madhurima Das said that Police arrested three culprits from Haiboargaon in Nagaon district. They have been identified as Chand Miya Ali (24) son of the late Kuddus Ali, from Monipa Tup village under Raha PS, Asrat Ullah (37) son of the late Abdul Matlib, from Bhakat Gaon village under Raha PS and Ibrahim Ali (22) son of the late Hasrat Ali, from Sidha Guri village under Mayong PS in Nagaon district. She also added that during the operation, the police also seized a two-wheeler bearing registration number AS02AM4257 and a 1109 truck bearing registration number AS01RC6855, both of which were used to commit the crime. This operation was completed within 12 hours, leading to the successful recovery of all the stolen items, stated Madhurima Das. The accused were produced before the court and have been sent to judicial custody.

