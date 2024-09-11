Assam: West Guwahati Police District Seize Cannabis in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Garchuk Police Station and Bharalumukh Police Station seized a consignment of cannabis, weighing 65 kilograms, from two vehicles near the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

The police arrested three peddlers named Sansuma Daimary (34), Raidao Narzary (29), and Jospin Daimary (22) and seized two vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS01BT0800 and AS12AA0976, used for transporting the contraband.

Legal action has been initiated against the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway.

