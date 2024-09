STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP and Maligaon OP intercepted a truck with a registration number bearing AS 06 BC 1538 on Tuesday morning. The arrest was made when it tried to smuggle 23 cattle. Atowar Ali of Dalgaon was arrested. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

