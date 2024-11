Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station cracked a serial theft case reported from a garage after it had arrested one Saddam Hussain, the thief, as well as Hasirul Islam and Asmat Ali, who used to receive stolen items in their scrap shop. All stolen items were recovered from the scrap shop.

