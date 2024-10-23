Assam: WGPD Team Nabs Two Smugglers in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a swift operation, a team from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) of Jalukbari Outpost intercepted a truck attempting to smuggle 34 live cattle near Saraighat Bridge on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the WGPD team intercepted the truck bearing registration number AS25CC4819 and apprehended two smugglers, Nasiruddin and Aminul Hoque, both residents of Dhula. The authorities also seized two mobile phones from the smugglers. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

