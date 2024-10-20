Meghalaya: Border Security Force apprehends two smugglers in state

A Correspondent

Shillong: Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) manning the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya apprehended two smugglers while they were trying to smuggle apples into Bangladesh.

BSF officials said that the two Indian nationals were apprehended along with two vehicles loaded with large quantities of apple consignments meant for smuggling into Bangladesh, under East Khasi Hills district of the state.

The BSF stated that based on specific intelligence information, its troops promptly acted and intercepted the two vehicles (Alto car and a Maruti Van) which were loaded with 40 boxes of apple consignments along the Dawki-Lyngkhat road in Pyrdiwah.

Upon questioning, the drivers failed to justify carriage of the consignment besides failing to produce any valid documents pertaining to the consignment. The apprehended persons along with the vehicle and consignments were handed over to Customs officials in Pynursla.

