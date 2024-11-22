Assam: WHO’s SPECS Project Launched in Guwahati City

Guwahati: The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSDN) and the Government of Assam, has launched the groundbreaking SPECS (Strengthening Provision of Eye Care Services) project in Guwahati.

This initiative, the first of its kind in South-East Asia, marks a historic milestone in addressing critical eye care challenges for underserved communities. By leveraging SSDN’s revolutionary ‘Integrated People-Centered Eye Care’ system, the project aims to develop a scalable model that can be implemented globally.

The SPECS project represents a unique partnership between WHO, the National Health Mission (NHM) under the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya. Focused on delivering critical eye care services to remote and insular communities, the initiative blends global expertise with local innovation to create an impactful and inclusive healthcare framework. The inaugural workshop witnessed the participation of a distinguished cohort of professionals and dignitaries from public health, ophthalmology, and government sectors, including Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee, president, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya; Dr. B Mohammed Asheel, National Professional Officer (NPO), WHO India; K. J. Hilaly, Secretary to the Government of Assam; Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director, Social Justice & Empowerment; Dr. Phani Pathak, Joint Director, Health Services; Dr. U. Fangshu, Director of Health, Assam; and others, a press release said.

