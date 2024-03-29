Assam will vote for PM Modi, Congress will draw blank: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of Assam would vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha poll in 2024, and the Congress would draw blanks in the state.

The Chief Minister accompanied four BJP candidates while filing their nomination papers in the past two days for the first phase of the polling in the state. He has also been interacting with party workers, leaders, and various sections of the public. Speaking to the media during such an interaction today, the Chief Minister said, “Let the people love us, and we will love them back wholeheartedly. We can carry out development work the way we want in Jagiroad, Jalukbari, Jorhat, etc. LACs. However, we cannot do the same in LACs held by Congress. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of a double-engine government. And hence, in this election too, the people of Assam will repose their faith in Narendra Modi. And Congress will draw blanks. The grassroots Congress workers, whoever remains in the party after the polls, will also join the BJP before the 2026 Assembly election. And in such a situation, we will all make the state progress even faster. Even APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah joining the BJP is certain. He has his future in the BJP.”

The Chief Minister said, “I have done the spadework in the constituencies that are going to poll in phase I. We will win all five seats in this phase. Our target in the state is 13.”

When the media asked him about the Dhubri seat, he said, “We will lead in four Assembly segments in the Dhubri Parliamentary Constituency. In earlier elections, we could not lead in any Assembly segments in this constituency. However, I will stop short of saying that we will win the Dhubri seat now, as people may say that I’m far from reality. Our alliance candidate, Zabed Islam, from the AGP, is a strong one. Hard efforts will continue in Dhubri. Since the poll in the Dhubri seat is in the third phase, the polling in the first two phases will have an impact on the Dhubri seat. And hence, I’ve kept the issue of the Dhubri seat to the backburner.”

