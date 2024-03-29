36 nominations valid in 1st phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The scrutiny of nomination papers in Assam in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls was done today, and the papers of 36 candidates were found to be valid, while the nominations of two candidates were rejected.

The process of scrutinizing the nomination papers started at 11 a.m. today for the five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat. March 27 was the last date for filing nominations, and a total of 38 candidates filed their nomination papers.

During the scrutiny of nominations today, the papers of Fozail Ahmed Mozumder of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who had filed nomination papers for the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency, as well as those of the independent candidate for the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, Mahendra Orang, were rejected. Constituency-wise valid nominations of candidates are as follows: Kaziranga 11, Sonitpur 8, Lakhimpur 9, Dibrugarh 3, and Jorhat 5.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is March 30. The first phase of polling for the general elections to the Lok Sabha 2024 will be held on April 19.

