Assam withdraws 14-day joining deadline for teachers on Census duty after mutual transfer

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has withdrawn the 14-day joining deadline for teachers engaged or deployed in Census duties following the intra-district and inter-district mutual transfer orders issued through the Teacher Transfer Management System (TTMS).

In a notification on Wednesday, the DEE stated that teachers who are not engaged in Census duty must join their respective new places of posting within the stipulated period prescribed under Point No. 1 of the terms and conditions of their transfer orders issued on August 10. However, the Directorate has specifically withdrawn the stipulated 14-day joining period for teachers who are engaged or deployed in Census-related duties.

The decision comes amid concerns raised by the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA), which had urged the government to extend the joining deadline for teachers transferred under the mutual transfer process.

The association had pointed out that several transferred primary teachers were engaged in Census duties and, in some districts, District Commissioners had directed them not to be relieved until completion of their assigned responsibilities. This had made it difficult for such teachers to join their newly allotted schools within the prescribed 14-day period.

The association had proposed that teachers engaged in Census work should be allowed to join their new schools within seven days of being relieved by the concerned District Commissioner after completing their Census duties. The latest DEE notification addresses the immediate issue by withdrawing the 14-day deadline for Census-duty teachers. All other terms and conditions of the respective transfer orders will remain unchanged.

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