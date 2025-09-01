Assam: Woman’s Body Found in New Jalpaiguri

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a woman identified as Puja Das of Uzan Bazar was brutally murdered after being taken to New Delhi by a local youth. Her body was recovered from New Jalpaiguri on August 24.

Puja’s mother alleged that Mahesh Paswan alias Basu had taken her to New Delhi on August 23 from Kamakhya Railway Station. She said that Puja had left home that day without informing her, leaving behind her nine-year-old son. Puja was reportedly served chapati and meat at Basu’s residence before being taken away.

According to Puja’s mother, Basu allegedly killed Puja in a violent attack, severing her limbs before abandoning her body.

She further revealed that Puja had separated from her husband earlier due to his drug addiction. West Bengal Police have already detained Basu, informed Puja’s family members, and called them to New Jalpaiguri.

Also Read: Guwahati: Youth’s bid to leave body in GMCH foiled