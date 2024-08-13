Assam: Women actively participate in Independence Day celebrations in Kamrup district

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has taken various steps to successfully organize the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme across India. The women of the Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission have set up national flag sales centres at various locations in Kamrup District. Additionally, they have participated in the “Tiranga Canvas” by delivering inspirational speeches, planting trees, taking selfies with the national flag, taking oaths for the country, and participating in the Tiranga Rally by decorating their scooters, provided by the government, with the national flag.

