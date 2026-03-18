Assam: Work begins at Zubeen Kshetra after damage by storm at Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Zubeen Kshetra memorial site suffered significant damage following heavy rain and storm, bringing to light deficiencies in preparedness and infrastructure at the location. The situation turned chaotic on Friday as intense rainfall battered the city, leaving torn tarpaulins, damaged tents and waterlogged ground across the premises. Amid the ensuing controversy, work on developing the final resting place of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Sonapur moved forward, with admirers gathering at the site in large numbers on Tuesday.

Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Pal stated that preliminary work on the proposed memorial had commenced, with construction of the boundary wall already underway since February. He said the state government had allocated 10 bighas of land for the project, which had received necessary approvals. He further informed that the first phase of development focused on the boundary wall, with execution by the Public Works Department (PWD), while subsequent phases would be finalised jointly by the government and the overseeing committee. A review meeting regarding the project had been held on March 6.

Meanwhile, the committee which was formed to oversee Zubeen Kshetra today inspected the site to assess the progress and review the restoration efforts. The team included Garima Garg, along with several members entrusted with overseeing the development.

Reacting to the situation, Garima Garg said the overwhelming public affection for Zubeen could not be ignored. She noted that she had personally arranged tarpaulins to safeguard candles lit by admirers from being extinguished by rain, stressing that such tributes deserved proper preservation. She also raised concerns over delays in official response, stating that timely action could have prevented the damage. Emphasising future plans, she highlighted the need for a dedicated museum, along with a library and an open stage, to preserve the legacy of the artiste for coming generations.

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