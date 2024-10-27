Assam: Working teachers need no NOC for GT and PGT TET

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Working teachers applying for TET-cum-Recruitment tests for graduate teachers (GT) and postgraduate teachers (PGT) do not require any Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) against the recent advertisement for recruitment.

The Department of School Education issued a notification of the government decision of NOC of the GT and PGT recruitments. The notification said, “The Government of Assam in the Department of School Education is pleased to convey its no objection towards allowing all working teachers under Director of Secondary Education, Assam/Director of Elementary Education, Assam and under SSA, Assam to apply for the post of (1) Post Graduate Teachers (2) Graduate Teachers (Arts), (3) Graduate Teachers (Science), (4) Graduate Teachers (Hindi), and (5) Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit) in the different government/provincialized secondary schools under the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.

However, if such teachers are selected for any post, then they have to submit NOC for appointment.”

The recent advertisement said the vacancy of postgraduate teacher number is 1,487 and the vacancy of the graduate teacher post is 8,004. Out of the 8,004 posts, the number of posts in Graduate Teachers (Arts) is 3,300, Graduate Teachers (Science) is 2,111, Graduate Teachers (Hindi) is 630, Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit) is 226, and Graduate Teachers (Mathematics) is 1,737. The last date of online application is November 15.

