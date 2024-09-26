Assam: 615 C TET-passed petitioners for LP and UP posts called for document verification

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has called 615 C-TET (Central-TET) qualified candidates for the verification of their documents for selection as regular lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) teachers.

The directorate has called these C-TET-qualified candidates following an order from the Gauhati High Court in Contempt of Court Case C 764/2023 Bipro Bhushan Goswami and Contempt of Court Case C 699/2023 Binod Karmakar and in pursuance of the government approval. The directorate has called the petitioners for the physical verification of their documents submitted online for the posts of regular teachers of LP and UP schools.

The DEE has said that the petitioners must bring their respective copies of acknowledgement of their online applications, along with their original documents and Aadhaar cards, for the verification of their names and addresses. The directorate has also asked the petitioners to bring the respective court cases/order copies of their respective cases reflecting their names and addresses. The directorate has made it clear that the candidatures of the petitioners, who will fail to turn up for the physical verification of documents, will stand cancelled.

The C-TET-qualified candidates were barred from applying in the recruitment of regular UP and LP teacher posts, prompting them to move the Gauhati Court challenging the decision of the directorate.

