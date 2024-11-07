Assam: Workshop Held on ‘Deriving Maximum Impact out of Aadhaar’ in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a significant step towards promoting the use of Aadhaar across the North Eastern states, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office Guwahati organised a state-level workshop on “Deriving Maximum Impact Out of Aadhaar” on November 5 in Guwahati. The workshop, which aimed at fostering greater utilisation of Aadhaar for governance, welfare, and service delivery, brought together key stakeholders from the states of Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Sikkim, a press release stated.

Dhiraj Sareen, Deputy Director General, UIDAI, inaugurated the workshop and highlighted the transformative power of Aadhaar in promoting inclusivity and empowering citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sareen underscored how Aadhaar, since its launch in 2009, has provided a unique, verifiable identity to every individual, ensuring that even the most marginalised populations have access to critical government services, subsidies, and benefits. He emphasised the potential of Aadhaar-based solutions, such as the Aadhaar-based Attendance System, land registration using Aadhaar Authentication, and the generation of digital life certificates for pensioners, in simplifying administrative processes and improving governance.

Dr. Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, addressed the workshop with a focus on Aadhaar’s role in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. Dr. Kota praised UIDAI for organising the event and encouraged all participants to explore innovative ways to leverage Aadhaar for improving public service delivery and reducing administrative bottlenecks.

M.S. Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary, GAD, Government of Assam, shared valuable insights into Assam’s progress in Aadhaar enrolment, particularly in remote and underserved areas. He highlighted the state’s efforts to increase Aadhaar saturation through special enrolment camps and stressed that the Government of Assam’s adoption of the Aadhaar authentication platform will enable more state departments to efficiently deliver social welfare benefits.

