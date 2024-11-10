Assam: Workshop on Quality Control Analytics held at AIIMS Guwahati

Guwahati: The Biochemistry Department of AIIMS Guwahati organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme and workshop on “Quality Control Analytics and Six Sigma Methodology in Lab Medicine.” The CME aimed to educate faculty and staff from AIIMS Guwahati and other institutions on advanced quality control techniques and Six Sigma methodologies, critical tools for improving accuracy and precision in diagnostic services. Quality Control is essential to the healthcare system, ensuring that patients receive reliable results and better care.

In his address, Prof. Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, highlighted the importance of training in reducing errors and increasing productivity. He stressed that quality control training for faculty, testing personnel, and technical staff is vital to achieving accurate diagnostics, ultimately improving patient care. He expressed hope that the knowledge shared during the CME would be implemented in practice.

The programme facilitated discussions, knowledge-sharing, and hands-on training in Six Sigma tools to enhance lab processes, reduce errors, and align with international quality standards. The CME concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Ashikh Seethy, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry, AIIMS Guwahati. Faculty members from the Biochemistry Department were instrumental in organizing the event, reflecting AIIMS Guwahati’s ongoing commitment to excellence in healthcare, education and research in the North-East region, a press release stated.

