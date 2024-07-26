Assam: World Bank to support state school education

Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has partnered with the World Bank in a project titled “Supporting School Education in Assam” to foster a set of leading schools by implementing systemic changes recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A three-day meeting was held from July 23 to July 25, 2024, at the office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam. This meeting was chaired by the Mission Director and included officials from Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

Key areas of discussion included reforms and initiatives for early childhood care and education, improving students’ learning outcomes, professional development of teachers, education, and WCD officials, adolescent well-being, data management, governance and accountability, and environmental and social safeguards. These discussions aimed at identifying and planning for systemic changes that would support the creation of leadership schools in Assam, aligning with the recommendations of NEP 2020.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to the evidence-based management of government schools, transforming them into inviting learning centres that foster both life skills for students and professional growth for teachers. Key anticipated outcomes of this project include an improved school environment, the availability of trained teachers, enhanced school readiness, improved learning outcomes, increased interest in science subjects, crisis management, the elimination of malnutrition, community involvement, and governance reforms. By addressing these areas, the project aims to create a sustainable and impactful transformation in the school education system of Assam, along with the support of all education stakeholders from the state, a press release said.

