Samagra Shiksha, Assam seeks lists of teachers attached to duties other than teaching

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has sought details of teachers engaged in duties other than teaching in their respective jurisdiction from the inspectors of schools, district elementary officers (DEEOs), and block elementary education officers (BEEOs). The SSA took this measure after a meeting with inspectors of schools, DEEOs, and BEEOs in a video conference yesterday.

During the meeting, it came to light that many teachers in the state have been engaged in duties other than teaching, and that affects teaching.

