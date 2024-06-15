Assam: World Blood Donor Day observed at Kalakshetra in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the world, the Assam State Blood Transfusion Council (ASBTC) observed World Blood Donor Day on Friday at Sri Sri Madhabdeva International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The slogan of World Blood Donor Day 2024 is “20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors!”

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Keshab Mahanta, said, “The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day is an excellent and timely opportunity to thank blood donors for saving precious lives through blood donation, and this day provides us an opportunity to honour the donors who have been helping in saving lives.” He further said, “Through blood donation, we have been able to help people who need blood, and even we help the patients of the private hospitals to get blood,” adding, “There are 83 blood banks in Assam, and 7 more blood banks will be established soon.” He also thanked the uniformed personnel who have been donating blood and helping in conducting voluntary blood donation camps. “Blood donation should be a mass movement,” he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion as a celebrity guest, actor Kopil Bora said, “I would like to congratulate each and every blood donor who has been felicitated here for donating blood, which is life giving and life-saving, and I hope that the blood donation movement continues to save the precious lives of people.”

Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & FW Deptt, Ashok Babu, in his welcome speech, spoke on the significance of World Blood Donor Day and also expressed his gratitude to all individuals who have donated the life-saving gift of blood to the needed persons as and when required, a press release said.

Also Read: Biswanath Chariali Celebrates World Blood Donors’ Day with Awareness Meet and Felicitation Program (sentinelassam.com)