Biswanath Chariali Celebrates World Blood Donors’ Day with Awareness Meet and Felicitation Program

BISWANATH CHARIALI: An awareness meet and a felicitation programme was held on the occasion of World Blood Donors’ Day at the conference hall of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital under the initiative of the Blood Bank of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital in association with Biswanath district administration on Thursday. Additional District Commissioner Dhruvajyoti Das, Joint Director of Health Services, Biswanath Dr JN Medoc, Chief Medical Officer Dr JC Be, Superintendent of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital Dr Jonali Gogoi, Sub Divisional Medical Officer Dr Eliza Deka, Biswanath Municipality Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, representatives from social organisations and media persons were present in the programme.

The speakers highlighted the need and importance of blood donation. They also called upon people to come forward voluntarily to donate blood in the greater interest of the common men. The programme was conducted by Dr Gunjan Pathak, in-charge of the blood blank. A number of blood donors including Additional Superintendent of Police, Biswanath Kulendra Nath Deka, a social group and five other donors were felicitated on the occasion.

