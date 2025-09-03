Assam: World Coconut Day 2025 Celebrated across State

Staff reporter

Guwahati: World Coconut Day 2025 was celebrated on Tuesday in Guwahati by the Coconut Development Board, Regional Office, under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, at the Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing, Khanapara. The event was observed with the theme “Uncovering Coconut’s Power, Inspiring Global Action.”

Dr. Manoranjan Neog, Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The inaugural session was followed by a technical session that focused on the scope of coconut development in North Eastern India.

Experts including Dr. Himadri Shekhar Datta, Associate Professor, College of Horticulture & FSR, AAU, Nalbari, and Dr. Sarat Saikia, Principal Scientist, AAU-HRS, Kahikuchi, shared valuable insights on coconut cultivation and its potential for agribusiness.

An exhibition of coconut handicrafts and coconut-based food products was also held, showcasing the diverse uses of coconut in value addition, livelihood promotion, and entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs supported by the Coconut Development Board displayed their products, drawing attention to the sector’s growing opportunities.

BOKO: The ICAR–All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Plantation Crops, AAU–Horticulture Research Station, Kahikuchi, in association with the Sub-divisional Agriculture Office, Government of Assam, Boko, organized the World Coconut Day 2025 programme at Gameri Mura, Boko, along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

The event, held to mark the annual observance of World Coconut Day on September 2, commemorating the establishment of the International Coconut Community (ICC), aimed to promote sustainable coconut cultivation and highlight its economic potential in Assam.

Officials from the organizing bodies addressed the gathering of local farmers, self-help groups, and agri-entrepreneurs, emphasizing the 2025 theme, ‘Uncovering Coconut’s Power, Inspiring Global Action.’ Technical sessions covered improved cultivation practices, pest and disease management, and value-addition opportunities for coconut-based products.

Assam currently has over 21,000 hectares under coconut cultivation, the largest in the North-East, but yields remain below the national average. A ceremonial coconut plantation drive was also undertaken at Gameri Mura to encourage community participation in expanding the crop’s footprint in Kamrup district. Farmers were provided with high-yielding seedlings and advisory leaflets in Assamese for easy adoption of best practices.

