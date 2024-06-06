Assam: World Environment Day 2024 celebrated at AIIMS Guwahati

GUWAHATI: World Environment Day 2024 was celebrated by AREIDA (Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers Association) in association AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Science) Guwahati at the Changsari campus on Wednesday. The function was graced by Pabitra Margherita, MP Political Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr Manasi Bhattacharyya, Dean (Academics), Dr Brian Medical Superintendent, Dr Vineet Mahajan Professor and Head Department of CTVS, AIIMS. AREIDA president PK Sharma stated that they have been planting saplings for over ten years and the success rate to date has been over 90 percent.

Plantation initiative was undertaken in the vacant areas of AIIMS last year on June 5 and after a year of dedicated after care, the success rate at AIIMS has been 97%. He stated that the roundabout and dividers up to the gate as well as significant number of plantations within the campus was done over the last one year. It was a challenge as the area is water logged and young saplings were fighting for survival.

However, with diligent care a high rate of survival was achieved. Chief guest Pabitra Margherita lauded the efforts of AREIDA and the high survival rate achieved and encouraged AREIDA to continue with this noble initiative. Dr Mansi Bhattacharyya, Dean AIIMS appreciated the work done by AREIDA over the past one year and also suggested that issue of ban on plastics should also be taken up in future programmes, stated a press release.

