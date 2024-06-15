Assam: Yoga camp organized at Amrit Udyan in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Ayush and the National Ayush Mission, Assam, organised a yoga camp at the Amrit Udyan near the office of the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District on Friday morning in conjunction with the International Yoga Day to be celebrated across the country on June 21.

Inaugurating the yoga camp, Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan addressed the students and said that the practice of yoga keeps the body healthy, and when the body is healthy, the mind is stable. He added that mental strength and balance can be acquired through yoga practice.

The District Commissioner urged the students to teach the asanas that they had learned in the yoga camp to the elders of the family. The participants of the yoga camp were taught by the yoga instructors of Vivekananda Kendra.

The yoga camp was attended by the Additional Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Tridib Konwar, the Director of the National Directorate of Ayush, Dr. Indranoshi Das, the Joint Director of the District Health Department, and several other officers and employees of multiple departments.

