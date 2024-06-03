Assam News

Assam: Pre-yoga awareness session held at Guwahati Airport

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: With an aim to raise awareness on the benefits of yoga, a pre-yoga awareness programme was organized at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airpor at Borjhar in Guwahati on Sunday.

The programme was held from 7 a.m. to 8.30 m. The yoga session was led by  Bhagan Murmu, a yoga expert and a senior employee of the Central Security Force.

The event was attended by Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah, Commandant of Central Security Force Lalmohan Thakur, and more than 100 people from GIAL and CISF.

