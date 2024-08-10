Assam: Young poet Ilina Sinha brings laurels to state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Ilina Sinha, a young poet writing in English and Bishnupriya Manipuri, won the first prize of the Wingword Poetry Prize. The Wingword Poetry Prize is a national competition sponsored by the Delhi Poetry Slam. The Bishnupriya Manipuri is an endangered language. She is a Ph.D. research scholar in the Department of Computer Science, IIT Guwahati.

As per the results declared on August 7, the first prize comprises Rs 50,000 and a book publishing deal. The second and third prizes of the competition comprise Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. Apart from these, the top ten winners will get Rs 10,000 each, and the top 500 poems will be published in the annual Wongword anthology.

