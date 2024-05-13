Assam young stars shine at Indian Little Star Awards 2024

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A hotel in Guwahati became the stage for a celebration of talent and creativity as the Indian Culture Development Centre (ICDC) proudly hosted the Indian Little Star Awards 2024 today. The event, dedicated to honoring the exceptional abilities of young artists from Assam, witnessed a dazzling display of performances across various categories including dance, singing, drawing, and storytelling.

Fifteen gifted child artistes from Assam took centre stage, each showcasing their unique talents and leaving the audience spellbound. Among the winners of the Indian Little Star Awards 2024 from Assam were Aliya Qureshi and Afsheen Anwar for drawing, Aimen Anwar Hussain for acting, Tapasya Devi, Bhaswati Neog, and Tanushree Chomsol for dance, Rakhi Konwar for singing, Hrishikesh Roy for drawing, Dibyanshree Hazarika for storytelling, Priyanshi Markang for acting, Kankana Gayari, Rebelsun Rabha, and Ronit Roy for drawing, and Krishna Jyoti Maloi for dance.

These young talents showcased their dedication, passion, and hard work, earning them the prestigious Indian Little Star Awards 2024 and leaving a lasting impression on all those present. The Indian Culture Development Centre (ICDC) extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and participants for their outstanding achievements.

