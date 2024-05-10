Assam: President Murmu awards Padma Shri to Parbati Barua for elephant conservation

GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Padma Shri to Parbati Barua from Assam on Thursday in New Delhi.

Parbati Barua received the award for her outstanding work in social work, especially for her pioneering work in elephant conservation and wildlife management. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Barua, from Assam's Gauripur royal family, became India's first female elephant mahout and a strong supporter of animal welfare.