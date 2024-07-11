Assam: Youth arrested in connection to suicide of young girl in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Police on Wednesday, apprehended a youth in connection to the suicide of a young girl in the Kushal Nagar locality of Bamunimaidam on Tuesday. Following the incident, the family members of the victims lodged an FIR with the Chandmari Police Station and case number 163/24 was registered. The victim’s mother revealed that she took the extreme step due to love-related issues. The attested youth was identified as Sahidul and he was allegedly arrested in the past as well for the abduction of the girl. He also faced imprisonment under section 366 (A) in the past.

