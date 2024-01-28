Assam: Youth in picnic party drowns in Brahmaputra River

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a sad development, a youth who came as part of a picnic party drowned in the Brahmaputra River on the outskirts of Guwahati city. The incident took place on Friday near the Hatishila locality of Chandrapur.

According to sources, the victim was identified as Avinash Deka from Bezera in Baihata Chariali. He was part of a picnic party that was visiting the Ganesh Mandir picnic spot at Hatishila, on the outskirts of Guwahati. While the rest of the group was busy with other activities, the victim boarded a hand-powered small boat on the river. The boat soon came into contact with strong currents on the river, throwing Avinash Deka overboard into the river.

The people raised a hue and cry once he went missing, and the local police were informed immediately. A rescue operation mounted by the local public and the police later led to the recovery of the dead body of the victim.