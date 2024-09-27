Assam: Youth raise concern over rights violation in Bangladesh and India

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam youth Hirak Jyoti Bora attended the 26th meeting-57th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The Integrated Youth Empowerment-Common Initiative Group (I.Y.E.-C.I.G.), Hirak Jyoti Bora, said, “We want to raise concerns over the grave violations faced by the native people of the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. The innocent native people are being continuously harassed by state armed forces and settlers as their houses and properties are being looted and set on fire. While we appreciate the support extended by the international community to the interim government, we also urge the international community to press the interim government of Bangladesh to ensure the protection of the native population of the Chittagong Hill Tracts.”

“We would also like to draw the attention of the international community to the serious violations faced by the indigenous people of Assam, India. The native people of Assam are suffering greatly due to illegal immigration from neighbouring countries, which is affecting their social, cultural, and economic life. The recent amendment to the Citizenship Act has added to the complexity of the situation and has also violated the conditions of the Assam Accord. Similarly, the long-standing demand for the completion of the National Register of Citizenship has not helped the native indigenous people of Assam due to its flawed implementation. We urge the council to communicate with India to protect the native indigenous people of Assam by implementing the provisions of the Assam Accord,” Hirak Jyoti Bora further said.

