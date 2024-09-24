AATSU Condemns Brutal Attacks on Minority Tribes in Bangladesh, Urges India to Raise Issue Internationally

KOKRAJHAR: All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) on Monday expressed serious concern on the inhuman attack and brutalities on minority tribal people in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) and other parts of Bangladesh by the army and the radical groups. They have urged the government of India to raise the issue in the international platform for immediate end of attack on minorities. The union vehemently condemned the brutalities on minority communities in Bangladesh.

Talking to The Sentinel, the president of AATSU Hareswar Brahma said the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian minorities of Bangladesh belonging to Twiprasa and other small communities had been targeted by majority radical groups, forcing them to flee from their land and to seek shelter in Indian states. He said over 69 minority communities of CHT mainly Tripuri and Chakmas have been killed, villages torched and houses set ablaze in recent attack and forced them to flee in safe places. He also said the continuation of attack on minorities in Bangladesh was a major burden for India as the fleeing minorities use to cross Indian states for shelter. He also said the government of India should take the issue seriously and raise it in the international forum for meaningful solution.

Brahma said the Tripuri and Chakma origin people faced targeted assaults, many families have become homeless due to these attacks and over 67 indigenous individuals and students were killed by the Bangladesh Army, with many more injured and over 200 houses destroyed. The violence has been linked to a recent rally, “March for Identity,” where approximately 40,000 peaceful protesters demanded constitutional recognition of their rights, he said adding that the unrest erupted following the death of Md. Mamun, a Bengali Muslim settler, who allegedly died while fleeing after committing theft. This incident has been used as a pretext for violent reprisals against the indigenous population, with reports of Bengali settlers launching attacks under the protection of the Bangladesh Army’s involvement, including indiscriminate firing on protestors, leading to further casualties among the Adivasi community.

“We demand for urgent international attention to prevent further loss of life and to uphold the right of indigenous communities in Bangladesh,” he added. He further urged the Indian government to take decisive action to address this critical humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, various tribal organizations of Tripura joined the protests against violence in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts. Several tribal organizations in Tripura joined the protests on September 21 in response to recent violence in the (CHT) of Bangladesh. There have been reports that homes were set ablaze and numerous individuals lost their lives amid unrest allegedly instigated by the majority community in the region. The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) organized a peaceful demonstration outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Agartala.

The president of YTF Suraj Debbarma condemned the violent attacks on minority and tribal communities in Bangladesh, particularly in Khagrachari, where individuals of Tripuri and Chakma origin faced targeted assaults. He said, “In recent days, we have witnessed brutal violence against minority communities. Many families have been left homeless due to these attacks. We firmly oppose such acts and aim to use our protest to urge the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities.” He emphasized that the protests are not directed against any specific community, noting the support of Maharaja Pradyut Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who has historically advocated for minority rights. He also said the YTF were inspired by the leadership of Debbarma and aim to show solidarity with those affected.”

On the other hand, the Tripura Chakma Students’ Association (TCSA) announced its own protest rally in Agartala, denouncing the violence. In a statement, the organization described the incident as a “shameful and barbaric” event in history, reporting that over 67 indigenous individuals and students were killed by the Bangladesh Army, with many others injured. They highlighted the plight of a Tripuri student as one of the first victims and expressed outrage at the ongoing human rights violations in the CHT, including attacks on women and the persecution of minority Hindus. The organization has also called for the inclusion of CHT within India, demanding justice for the victims of this recent violence.

Also Read: Bongaigaon District Social Service Organizes Free Health Check-Up Camp in Collaboration with Narayana Hospital and Partners

Also Watch :