Assam Youth Rescued By Guwahati Cyber Police From Human Trafficking Ring In Malaysia

GUWAHATI: A youth hailing from Assam who allegedly fell victim to a human trafficking racket was successfully rescued by the Guwahati Cyber Police.
A massive manhunt for the missing individual identified as Satyam Choudhury eventually led to his whereabouts getting traced, following which he was rescued from the shackles of the human traffickers.
A student studying in Chennai, Satyam was reportedly lured into the trafficking network and had been missing since August, leaving his worried family tensed about his safety and well-being.
It may be noted that no information regarding his whereabouts were obtained for weeks, as a result of which, fears for his safety rose with each passing day.
The efforts of a two-month-long relentless search operation by the Guwahati Cyber Police to trace him finally paid-off as Choudhury was eventually located to a temple in Lageshwaram, situated approximately 400 kilometers from Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.
He was prompted rescued by the police team who brought him back to India, thereby reuniting with his family in Assam.
