Assam Youth Rescued By Guwahati Cyber Police From Human Trafficking Ring In Malaysia

GUWAHATI: A youth hailing from Assam who allegedly fell victim to a human trafficking racket was successfully rescued by the Guwahati Cyber Police.

A massive manhunt for the missing individual identified as Satyam Choudhury eventually led to his whereabouts getting traced, following which he was rescued from the shackles of the human traffickers.

A student studying in Chennai, Satyam was reportedly lured into the trafficking network and had been missing since August, leaving his worried family tensed about his safety and well-being.

It may be noted that no information regarding his whereabouts were obtained for weeks, as a result of which, fears for his safety rose with each passing day.