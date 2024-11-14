Assam Pavilion Inaugurated At India International Trade Fair (IITF) In New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam and MD, AIDC Ltd., Dr. P. Uday Praveen on Thursday inaugurated the Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

The India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) organized the 43rd IITF, which is being held from November 14 to 27 in New Delhi, the national capital.

Dr. Praveen officially inaugurated the Assam Pavilion by lighting the traditional lamp and stated that the trade fair will provide the state with the opportunity to showcase its tremendous potential in key sectors and boost the state's overall development.