Assam Pavilion Inaugurated At India International Trade Fair (IITF) In New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam and MD, AIDC Ltd., Dr. P. Uday Praveen on Thursday inaugurated the Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.
The India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) organized the 43rd IITF, which is being held from November 14 to 27 in New Delhi, the national capital.
Dr. Praveen officially inaugurated the Assam Pavilion by lighting the traditional lamp and stated that the trade fair will provide the state with the opportunity to showcase its tremendous potential in key sectors and boost the state's overall development.
This year's event, titled 'Developed India 2047', provides an ideal platform for Assam to showcase the vision of a 'developed Assam' by focusing on strong industrial growth and development, forward-looking initiatives, and transformational policies in the state.
The Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Government of Assam, has set up the Assam Pavilion, which features 36 stalls showcasing a wide range of products, from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth and from tea to brass metal.
The MSME sector is well represented in the Assam Pavilion.
The Assam Pavilion highlights the state’s progress in various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in Eastern India.