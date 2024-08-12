Assam: Youth rescued from kidnappers in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a swift operation, the Doboka Police, with the assistance of Hatigaon PS, rescued a youth named Sabir Ahmed Laskar, who was abducted from Guwahati. The kidnappers from the youth’s mobile phone had demanded a ransom of Rs. 5 lakh from the victim’s parents. The victim’s family had lodged an FIR at Doboka PS in Sijubari.

Acting on the basis of mobile tracking, the police team arrested three kidnappers near Basistha flyover on Sunday morning. The arrested kidnappers have been identified as Iqbal Hussain from Bangaigaon, Amanat Ullah from Fijubari, and Shamim Firoj from Goalpara.

Also Read: Assam: Student escapes kidnappers in North Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)