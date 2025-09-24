Assam: Zubeen Garg’s Prophecies Come True

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: “Mor kuno jaati nai, mor kuno dharma nai, mor kuno Bhagawan nai. Moi mukto. Moiei Kanchanjunga.” The English rendering of this statement is “I’ve no caste, I’ve no faith, and I’ve no god. I’m free. And I myself am Kanchanjunga.”

This is an oft-repeated statement from Zubeen Garg. Cutting across religious and caste barriers, all and sundry shedding tears and coming to the streets at his demise bears testimony to his statement. The richness of the tribute paid to Zubeen Garg is matchless in Assam. The exemplary tribute paid to the darling of the masses by the people of Assam is a topic at the national level.

Zubeen Garg had been in touch with the commoners, especially the youth. Zubeen did say in an interview, “To be in touch with the rich, who fail to understand what life is, isn’t worthy. I don’t mingle with the too-rich people. My friends are rickshawalas, thelawalas and pan sellers. The mad people loitering on roads love me. There are many madmen in Guwahati. They love me madly. They shout ‘Jai Zubeen da’ when they see me.”

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, and his mortal remains arrived in Guwahati in the morning of September 21. People from all walks of life, including specially abled ones and elderly ones, mostly from the downtrodden, paid tearful tributes to their beloved singer in lakhs. The employees of the state government, who were on duty after the arrival of the mortal remains of the singer for the past three days, had to do their duties with misty eyes and choked voices. The state literally came to a standstill in the past five days, a situation unprecedented in the state. Be it in a lighter vein, Zubeen Garg used to tell his friends that his death would lead to Assam bandhs. And that came true.

