STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg's Range Rover is set to return to Assam after its new buyer, Sonmoni Das, agreed to hand over the vehicle following a meeting with four of the singer's close friends.

Bankim Medhi, Pabitra Rabha, Manas Bhagawati and Samir Dutta met Das to discuss the future of the vehicle, bearing registration number AS01-GA-9999. The friends said the buyer agreed to return it so that it could be preserved in Assam, in response to the wishes of Zubeen's admirers.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the four friends thanked Das for accepting their request. They said he had assured them that he would hand over the vehicle in the manner sought by the singer's well-wishers. They also clarified that the Range Rover had not yet been officially transferred into Das's name.

The friends appealed to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to grant permission for the vehicle to be preserved at Zubeen Kshetra at the earliest. They said their objective extended beyond keeping the car, as they also wanted to preserve the singer's belongings for future generations to learn about his life, interests and contributions.