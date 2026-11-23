Guwahati: Dr. Palmee Borthakur, sister of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, defended the family following controversy over the sale of his Range Rover Velar in Guwahati, Assam. Her statement came as four of Garg’s friends began efforts to repurchase the vehicle from its buyer for preservation at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur.

Dr. Palmee Borthakur addressed the controversy on Sunday after reports of the Range Rover Velar sale triggered criticism of Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

Questioning the public discussion surrounding the transaction, Borthakur said people should not interfere in the family's private affairs.

"Who gave anyone the right to make Zubeen Garg's family's private matters public?" she asked.

Borthakur maintained that the transaction was a private family matter, responding to the online backlash directed at Garima Saikia Garg.

The controversy followed reports that the late singer's luxury SUV had been sold to an individual in Assam.

Trinamool Congress leader Dulu Ahmed disclosed the vehicle sale on November 20, 2026, identifying Sonmoni Das, an Azara resident, as the buyer.

The vehicle is a grey, petrol-powered Range Rover Velar bearing registration number AS01-GA-9999. Zubeen Garg had purchased the SUV in March 2024 for approximately ₹2.1 crore.

The resale price has not been disclosed.

Speaking to reporters about his purchase, Das explained his emotional connection to the singer. "I bought the car not because it is a car, but because I love dada," he said.

The disclosure prompted protests and criticism on social media, with Garima Saikia Garg facing questions over the decision to sell the vehicle.

On November 22, four of Zubeen Garg's close friends initiated efforts to repurchase the Range Rover Velar at a fair price.

The group comprises Soumik Dutta, Manas Bhagawati, Pavitra Rabha and Bankim Roy Medhi.

Their stated objective is to preserve the vehicle at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, a place associated with plans to honour the late singer's memory.

The proposed buyback remains dependent on a formal response from the current owner, Sonmoni Das.

The friends' initiative follows the public controversy surrounding the sale and offers a possible route for the vehicle to be preserved rather than remain in private ownership.

The proposed preservation of Garg's Range Rover Velar at Zubeen Khetra comes as plans for the site continue.

The Assam government has sanctioned ₹15 crore for Phase 1 of Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur.

The friends' buyback initiative aims to bring the singer's SUV to the site, although no completed transaction or agreement with Das has been confirmed.

The sale, disclosed shortly after Garg's 54th birth anniversary, has consequently become a subject of public debate involving family privacy, the singer's admirers and efforts to preserve an item associated with him.

The repurchase initiative had begun on Sunday, but the buyer's formal response was still awaited.