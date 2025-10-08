Assam: Zubeen Garg’s song ‘Mur Mon’ released posthumously

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fans across Assam and beyond were deeply moved on Tuesday by the posthumous release of “Mur Mon,” a soulful track by the Zubeen Garg from the upcoming film Roi Roi Binale. The song, one of the legendary singer’s final musical creations, comes just weeks after his untimely demise in Singapore last month.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale was among Zubeen’s most cherished projects. The film is slated for release on October 31, a date personally chosen by the artiste himself — adding a profound emotional resonance to its premiere.

The release of “Mur Mon” has sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media, with fans describing it as “a voice that refuses to fade” and “Zubeen’s final gift to his people.” Musicians, admirers, and public figures have shared heartfelt messages and video tributes, celebrating his unmatched contribution to Assamese music and cinema.

The song stands as a powerful reminder of Zubeen Garg’s enduring influence — proof that while his presence may be gone, his voice continues to live on in the hearts of millions. “Mur Mon” is not just a song; it is a final echo of an artiste whose melodies defined a generation and will continue to inspire many more to come.

