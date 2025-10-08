Garima Saikia Garg vows to complete Zubeen’s last film Roi Roi Binale, fulfilling his dream

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The lights of the recording studio have long faded, but somewhere in the stillness of Guwahati’s night, Roi Roi Binale still hums — soft, haunting, unfinished. What was once just another film has now become something far deeper — Zubeen Garg’s final heartbeat, echoing through the soul of Assam.

In the silence left behind by one of Assam’s most beloved voices, it is his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who now stands at the intersection of grief and purpose. With quiet strength, she has taken upon herself the task of completing Roi Roi Binale — the film Zubeen could not finish, the dream he left behind.

Speaking to the media last week, Garima’s words trembled between pride and pain. “Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen’s reflection — his rhythm, his pulse,” she said. “Every frame carries his heartbeat.” But she admitted with deep sorrow that Zubeen never got the chance to finish dubbing his part. “No technology, no edit, can fill that void,” she added.

Despite her grief, Garima has vowed to complete the film — a promise born out of love and respect for her husband’s vision. “A bit of patchwork was left. After editing, we realized a few scenes also needed to be done. We were supposed to finish it after Zubeen’s return on September 21. Things didn’t remain the same, but now we’re completing it because that’s what he wanted,” she said. The film, which was earlier scheduled for release on October 31, is now being completed under her guidance.

Beyond the creative task, however, lies a deeper anguish. Garima continues to seek answers surrounding Zubeen’s sudden demise. In a heartfelt Facebook post, she shared a photograph of them together — calling it their last picture in this life. “Whatever the reason for your sudden demise, all of us should know it soon,” she wrote. It was less a statement, more a cry of pain — the voice of a wife seeking truth amid loss.

Zubeen’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, too, has expressed her heartbreak while demanding justice for her brother. In an emotional post, she recalled how Zubeen affectionately called her “Maman.” “Will I ever hear that again?” she wrote, vowing to continue her fight for answers. “Every act of solidarity,” she said, “is fuel for this fight.”

In an emotional address to the media, Garima said, “Why did we have to lose someone who loved everyone? Why was such injustice done to a person like him?” She also made a heartfelt appeal, urging people not to politicize Zubeen’s death. “We don’t want anyone to use his death for political gain. All we want is justice,” she said firmly.

Behind the headlines and the public grief lies a quieter story of resilience — of a wife guarding her husband’s legacy, of a sister refusing to let his voice fade, and of a state still mourning its irreplaceable icon.

When the credits of Roi Roi Binale finally roll, they will not mark an end — they will echo everything left unsaid. Between a family and their grief, between a people and their lost voice, Zubeen Garg will live on — in every song, every silence, and every heartbeat of Assam.

