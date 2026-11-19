STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya, along with her husband and child, escaped unhurt after the Mahindra XUV they were travelling in rammed into a road divider at Hatigarh Chariali in Guwahati around 3 am on Tuesday.

According to reports, the family was travelling from Zoo Tiniali towards Geetanagar in the vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-GU-0073 when it suddenly went out of control and hit the road divider. The impact left the vehicle damaged, but all occupants escaped without injuries.

Following the incident, a post was shared on the Facebook page 'Barsha Rani Bishaya Fan Club Official', informing the actress's well-wishers that she and her family were safe. The post stated that the accident occurred after the driver reportedly felt sleepy in the early hours of the morning.