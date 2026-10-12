Assamese artist Marshall Baruah alleges detention without explanation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assamese artist Marshall Baruah alleged that Noonmati Police detained him without explaining the reason after picking him up from Mathgharia in Guwahati on Saturday night. Police released him around 1 am on Sunday, about four hours later.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Baruah said police approached him while he was talking on the phone and asked him to accompany them for a brief conversation before taking him away in a police vehicle.

Describing the detention as illegal, Baruah said the incident raised concerns about democratic rights. He urged people to remain alert, warning that others could face similar treatment.

Baruah also questioned the detention in the context of the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's death and the recent bail granted to Amritprabha Mahanta. He alleged that police had repeatedly asked whether he planned to organise protests or create artwork, although he told them he was occupied with personal work.

The artist expressed concern that authorities were apprehensive about protests and said artists should not face harassment over their work. He added that the detention disrupted his plan to attend a wedding in Rangia on Saturday, forcing him to postpone the trip until Sunday.

Asked why the government appeared concerned about his paintings, Baruah said, "Painting seems to have become something that scares the government."

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