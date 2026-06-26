Visual artist Marshall Baruah, two others appear before CJM in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The three accused in a case related to protests against tree cutting at Bharalumukh - Marshall Baruah, Ankuman Bordoloi and Anindita Das - appeared before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Guwahati today.

Baruah and Bordoloi had previously spent 14 days in judicial custody after they were arrested under various sections of BNS and later granted bail. After the hearing today, they remained out on bail. Anindita Das was earlier granted anticipatory bail, and she was today let go by the court on a PR bond.

The Bharalumukh Police had registered a case (200/2024) on charges linked to breach of public peace, public nuisance, provocative speech, criminal intimidation and breach of trust, among others. On the next date of the case, a hearing on charges against them is scheduled to be held. The date is yet to be fixed.

Also Read: Court Summons Artist Marshall Baruah To Appear Court On 25th June