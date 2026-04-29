Assamese Community Hosts First Grand Rongali Bihu in Scotland with Folk Dance, Zubeen Garg Tribute and Traditional Cuisine

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assamese Community in Scotland successfully organized the first large-scale celebration of Rongali Bihu in Scotland recently, marking a significant cultural milestone for the Assamese diaspora.

The event witnessed the presence of the Consul of India and the president of a local Hindu temple, along with participation from people of diverse communities, reflecting a growing engagement with Assamese culture.

The event featured vibrant Bihu dance performances and paid tribute to noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg through renditions of his songs. A traditional Scottish Highland dance performance was also showcased, highlighting a blend of cultures.

Guests were served a variety of traditional Assamese dishes, including khar, til chutney, tangy rou fish curry, steamed pitha, til laddoos, til pitha, kaji nemu and savoury snacks.

Also Read: BCPL Celebrates Rongali Bihu in Dibrugarh