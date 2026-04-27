BCPL Celebrates Rongali Bihu with Cultural Fervour in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited celebrated Rongali Bihu with cultural fervour at its township in Barbaruah, where a Bihu Sanmilan was organised by the Staff Welfare Committee, an official statement said on Monday.
The celebration began with traditional rituals, including lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by cultural programmes and competitions. The Bihuwati Competition and Bihu dance contests for children in two age groups drew wide participation.
A special tribute was paid to Zubeen Garg in recognition of his contribution to Assamese music and culture, the statement said.
The evening programme included felicitation of guests and performances by employees, children and invited artists, followed by Bihu dance presentations.
As per the statement, the event reflected a strong sense of community, made possible through the coordinated efforts of organisers and support from stakeholders.
Managing Director Shri Pranjal Changmai attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while noted educationist, folk artist and dramatist Dr. Anil Saikia was present as the Guest of Honour.
Senior officials, employees and their family members also attended the event.