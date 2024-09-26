Assamese diaspora dazzles with Bihu dance in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a vibrant gathering of the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum, where the Assamese community captivated the audience with a spirited performance of the traditional Bihu dance. The event highlighted the rich cultural tapestry of India, with Bihu symbolizing joy and celebration, perfectly resonating with the themes of community and heritage.

Modi and the US focused on celebrating the Indian diaspora's vital contributions to the United States while reinforcing the shared values of unity and diversity between both countries. Over 25,000 attendees registered for the gathering, far exceeding the 13,000 available seats, underscoring the enthusiasm within the community.

Sagarika Dutta Bhuyan, an Assamese NRI living in Pennsylvania, remarked, "Being a part of this motivational event that highlights the rich diversity of Indian culture and the significant achievements made by Indian Americans makes me feel quite honoured. Performing Bihu for Prime Minister Modi is a dream come true, reminding us that no matter where we are in the world, our heritage always lives within us," stated a press release.

