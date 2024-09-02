Assam CM Hits Out At 'Miya Bihu' Singer For Attempting To Distort Bihu; Arrested

Altaf's lawyer Adam Ali informed that his client was booked under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 299 (deliberate attempt to insult a religion or religious feelings) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"The complainant sought police action stating that Altaf's song was targeted at disrespecting the Bihu song. So he was arrested based on the complaint. We will soon file a petition seeking his bail," Ali said.

The lyrics of the song in Bengali resembles a Bangladeshi protest song, Desh ta tomar baper naki? (this this country owned by your father?).

The song has not gone down well as it was shared amid a backlash against the "miyas" after the rape of a 14-year-old girl allegedly by two Muslim youths in Nagaon district of Assam.