Assamese film ‘eti tumar’ breaks new ground

Ashim Bhuyan

‘Red River Fund’ and ‘Monsoon Scripts Entertainment’ has come up with a brilliant Assamese film “eti tumar”, directed by Pervez Ahmed. The film hit the cinemas recently to a good response from the audience.

It is a love story between Amar and Manasi, childhood sweethearts, who could not get married because of the objections of Manasi’s mother for the caste differences between the two families. The love tale of the two have been told through three generations, each essayed by three different actors and actresses in the roles of Amar and Manasi. Amar was a brilliant student in a poverty-stricken family, and who also survives his family’s tragic end. He does exceedingly well in life due to his hard work and academic brilliance, and later comes and settles down in the USA, after being spurned by Manasi’s mother for his proposal to marry her. He gets married separately and settles down in the US with grown up daughters.

However, his heart yearns for Manasi, and he comes back to his native place in search of his childhood love Manasi, with the full knowledge of his present wife. Amar in his seventies, essayed by Arun Nath, and Manasi, a few years younger, essayed by Lipika Bora Medhi, find themselves inseparable and attracted to one another again.

Important roles are also played by Anupam Kaushik, Darathie Bharadwaj, Malaya Goswami, Narmada Das, Manisha Hazarika, Dr Akashitora, Dr Jayanta Das, Barenya Borah, and Harshad D Kashyap, among others. The music, however, seems to be influenced by 2005 Hindi film Parineeta. The cinematography is by Rupam Jyoti Saikia while Dhrubajit Kalita has done a commendable job as an editor. Anupam Hazarika is the executive producer of the film. For the connoisseurs, specially of Assamese films, this is a must watch.

Also Read: Assam: Assamese Film 'Mini' Makes History with Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan (sentinelassam.com)