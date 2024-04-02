Assam: Assamese Film 'Mini' Makes History with Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan

ASSAM: At a pivotal moment for Assamese cinema, ‘Mini’ created history by becoming the first Assamese film to become the screens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The cast and crew of the film, along with the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, were present at the release on Monday.



Directed by Arunjit Borah and produced by Pankaj Mahanta under the banner of PM Associates, 'Mini' tells the story of the challenges and struggles faced by the tea tribes of Assam on the rise, and boasts a sprawling heritage of two centuries .



As it is primarily made in Sadri which is language commonly spoken by the tea community in Assam, the film throws light on the nuances of issues faced by this marginalized section of society. Released in theaters nationwide on February 23, ‘Mini’ received rave reviews for its portrayal of the plight of the tea tribe.



At the special screening of the film held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu reportedly enjoyed the film and expressed his happiness. Pankaj Mahanta, the film’s producer, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to screen ‘Mini’ at such a prestigious venue, acknowledging the role played by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in making this possible.



The cast of ‘Mini’ also includes acclaimed actors like Urmila Mahanta, Boloramdas and Pankaj Mahanta, many of whom were present during the filming at Rashtrapati Bhavan, adding significance to the occasion.

The screening of film ‘Mini’ at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi is not only a milestone for Assamese cinema but also a platform to highlight social and cultural issues of the North East on the national stage. As the film continues to attract attention and acclaim, its portrayal of the struggles and resilience of the tea tribes resonates more, amplifying their voices and stories to audiences across the country