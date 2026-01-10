Assamese film, ‘Prastabana - The Preamble’ set to grace screens on Jan 16

GUWAHATI: The arrival of the New Year brings promising news for fans of Assamese cinema. The Assamese film 'Prastabana - The Preamble', brought to life by JD and KP Productions - a directorial collaboration between Dilip Borah and Manik Roy - is set to make its grand debut on the big screen on January 16.

Drawing inspiration from Dilip Borah's impactful novel, 'Yatra', this film promises to shake up political indifference. It delivers a searing indictment of how the political sphere unfortunately ensnares the worlds of education and young people.

Dilip Borah and Manik Roy, stepping into the director's chairs for the first time with this film, have truly pulled no punches. They have crafted a powerful look at how political meddling can poison the lives of students and the very heart of our educational institutions. It is particularly noteworthy how the movie strives to uncover the significant decay that can emerge in Indian democracy when its foundational principles begin to crumble. The message is undeniable: it's time for India's young generation to stir from complacency, remain ever watchful, and stand as guardians of the fundamental principles enshrined in our Constitution - the ideals of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

Borah, known for his hard-hitting novels and incisive essays, is involved in multiple facets of filmmaking as he not only co-directs the project but also takes on the roles of producer and screenwriter. Manik Roy, an established figure in Assam's theatrical scene and the visionary founder of Guwahati Shishu Natya Vidyalaya, adeptly translates his expertise in stagecraft to the cinematic realm, crafting a film that resonates with emotional depth and ideological resonance.

The film stars the dynamic Tapan Das and boasts a robust ensemble cast, which includes Paarvee Baruah, Debajit Mazumdar, Ashwini Kumar Bhuyan, Abatosh Bhuyan, Kaushik Nath, Hillol Kumar Pathak, RK, Simanta Raj Sarma Kondoli, Manik Roy, Dilip Borah, Minakshi Sarmah, Goutam Kumar Das, Luit Baruah, Mahedra Das, Antara GG Choudhury, Hridayananda Deva Goswami among others. The film's cinematography is handled by Bitul Das, while Bhaskar Dutta, Lenin Bora, and Arindam Borah serve as assistant directors. The editing of the film is done by the renowned National Award-winning editor A. Sreekar Prasad in collaboration with the skilled Jhulan Krishna Mahanta. The film's sound design and mixing has been executed by Debajit Gayan, while location audio was handled by Arnab Borah. The art direction is managed by Gulok Saha, and the costume design is supervised by Sumon Phukan. Color grading for the film was handled by Ghanashyam Kalita, and the VFX & CGI work was carried out by Mrigank Pratic Parashar. Uttam Deka serves as the production controller, Uday Mandal showcases his makeup expertise, while the film's still photography has been done by Nilakshi Neog. The film includes three musical pieces: the title track 'Swahidor Kesa Rocktere', which was both composed and performed by Satya Ranjan Bhuyan; 'O Maji Re', featuring music, lyrics, and vocals by Hiteswar Ray; and a Jeng Bihu song, performed by renowned artiste Manjyotsna Mahanta, with lyrics written by Amarjyoti Kakoty and Swapna Jyoti Thengal. The bihu dance in the film is choreographed by Shyemolima Das Baruah. The background music has been scored by Quan Bay. The film has been produced by Dilip Borah in collaboration with Dr. Rabin Saikia.

'Prastabana - The Preamble' goes beyond mere narrative; it's a powerful cinematic plea that resonates profoundly with our ethical sensibilities. It transforms Borah's literary foundation into a visually compelling experience, ensuring the story's moral urgency remains intact. The film also adds fuel to the conversation about the role of cinema in reflecting and reshaping social reality, stated a press release.

